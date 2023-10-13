New York native is confirmed as one of the hostages held by Hamas

A Long Island family has received formal confirmation that their 21-year-old son, Omer Neutra, is among the more than 100 people being held hostage by Hamas.

A member of the Israeli consulate came to Ronen and Orna Neutra’s home in Melville on Monday evening to deliver the devastating news, they told CNN late Thursday.

“Someone gave us the formal news that he was considered abducted by Hamas, but they did not give any further explanation,” Orna said.

Omer took a gap year off college, deferring his acceptance to Binghamton University, so he could join the Israeli army and follow in the footsteps of his parents.

He started off as an officer in the Israel Defense Forces, then rose to tank commander.

READ MORE