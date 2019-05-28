BREITBART:

Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to “more than triple” the number of teens released from jail without being required to pay bail despite being charged with crimes as serious as armed robbery.

The new rules also “significantly” expand the categories of adult suspects who will qualify for de Blasio’s “no bail” release program, according to the New York Post.

The guidelines released to the city’s judicial branch will take effect on June one and increases the age for de Blasio’s Youth Engagement Track program from a ceiling of 17 years of age to 19.

Initially, the program covered suspects in misdemeanor offenses or nonviolent felonies, but will now include first- and second-degree robbery, assault, and burglary. So, de Blasio has gone from covering only nonviolent offenders to offering his free release program to suspects charged with using a deadly weapon in a crime.