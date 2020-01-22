NY POST

A Syracuse man has pleaded guilty to attacking two men and shouting anti-gay slurs as they left the New York State Fair, according to reports. Nicholas Ferlenda, 28, pleaded guilty to two hate crimes Tuesday — assault and criminal mischief — in the Aug. 24 onslaught in the parking lot at the New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse.com reports. Ferlenda became enraged when one concert-goer put his arm around his boyfriend as they walked to their car, prompting the Syracuse resident to sock one of them in the face, the website reports.

