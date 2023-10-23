New York Magazine writer sparks outrage as claims Zionists worked with Nazis during WWII

A senior writer for New York Magazine has come under fire for a series of tweets he made in which he claimed that Zionists worked with Nazis during World War II and allowed some of the horrors of the Holocaust.“Wait til they find out Zionists could’ve saved hundreds of thousands of Jews from the gas chambers and decided not to,” wrote Tirhakah Love, author of New York Magazine’s Dinner Party newsletter who previously publicly celebrated the death of Queen Elizabeth II.“The Nuremberg trials revealed they actively negotiated with Nazis and even helped SS officers in Hungary get off with mass murder,” he claimed.

“This is not about antisemitism.”The tweets were from Oct. 11, just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 200 hostages.However, they only seemed to have caught the attention of fellow X users on Sunday, when scholars called Love out for his false claims.Among them was Yascha Mounk, a German-American political scientist and writer for The Atlantic who suggested the writer was out to be even more outrageous than the dozens of Harvard student groups who claimed in a a letter that Israel was “solely responsible” for Hamas’ slaughter.

