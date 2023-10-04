VIDEO: New York left-wing activist, poet stabbed to death at Brooklyn bus stop by unhinged stranger

Leftist NYC activist stabbed to death on the street. Very disturbing footage. pic.twitter.com/ZHBycUacDK — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 3, 2023

A stabbing took place early Monday morning in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, claiming the life of poet and far-left activist Ryan Carson. The 32-year-old was walking down the sidewalk with his girlfriend when he was attacked by a stranger.

A video emerged of the incident. It shows the couple sitting on a bench on the sidewalk when a man walks past them in a black hoodie. The man crosses the street, walks half a block down, then begins kicking over scooters in the street. The couple rise and walk in the same direction, when the man turns around and approaches the couple. The couple continue walking toward him

A confrontation ensues, wherein Carson puts up his hands and seems to attempt to dispell the tension. The man gets closer to him, and Carson pushes him off. The surveillance footage cuts to after the stabbing, with Carson on the ground and his girlfriend standing by him. The attacker makes a motion toward her, as well, before moving off.

Carson was rushed to the nearby Kings County Hospital Center, but succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is still at large. Witnesses reported that he had been acting erratically prior to carrying out the murder, pushing over scooters and causing a scene.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place shortly before 4 am on Monday at the Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard B38 bus stop.

