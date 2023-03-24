New York lawmakers have inched closer to banning gas stoves and fossil fuel appliances in most buildings and also single-family homes.

The proposal in the Democrat-controlled state will move forward with the state budget at the end of March and Democrats in both chambers of the state legislature have “endorsed proposals to prohibit fossil fuel furnaces, water heaters, clothes dryers and gas stoves in most new construction,” according to POLITICO.

New York would be the first to take this step through legislative action; California and Washington have done so through building codes. An agreement has not been finalized to ensure passage, but the new restrictions are included in all three plans being discussed in Albany. Supporters see the potential law as a national model that they hope can spur similar action by other states and the federal government to limit fossil fuel use in buildings, which are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change.

Pat McClellan, policy director at the New York League of Conservation Voters, said New York can set the precedent for the rest of the country to follow.

