The New York Post:

A New York imam was charged with attempted child sex abuse raps after he was busted in a civilian sting operation that exposes pedophiles on YouTube, The Post has learned.

Ahmet Yuceturk, who was previously the imam at JFK Airport’s International Islamic Center, was arrested Monday for sexting with an individual he believed was 14 years old and making plans to meet up with her, police and prosecutors said.

The 42-year-old Long Island resident was charged with two felony counts for attempted criminal sex act with a minor and attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor, court records show.

Yuceturk was originally caught in the crosshairs of the YouTube page “NYCreeps Spotlight” — a modern-day version of the NBC show “To Catch a Predator” — that aims to lure in pedophiles on social media apps by posing as teenagers, the page’s creator “FM” told The Post.

