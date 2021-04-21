Fox News:

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was charged with murder, attempted murder

The suburban New York grocery store worker accused of fatally shooting one of his managers and wounding several others allegedly had a history of harassing and acting aggressively toward co-workers, and had a meeting with his supervisor about switching to a different job location less than an hour before he opened fire, officials said Wednesday.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 31, appeared before a Long Island judge on Wednesday morning to face one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and police officers said during a subsequent press conference. He was ordered held without bail.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Wilson went into the second-floor management office of a West Hempstead Stop & Shop and fired his gun seven times and five different people inside Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said Wednesday. Three people, ages 26, 49 and 50 were wounded. The 49-year-old, a man identified by police as Ray Wishropp, could not be saved.

“This is his place of employment. He is a shopping cart gatherer there,” Fitzpatrick said.

Wilson allegedly had an “uneventful” meeting with his one of his supervisors, the 50-year-old man, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, when he asked them about switching to a different store location.

“Yesterday he went to speak to that manager of West Hempstead to ask what the process would be because he wanted to transfer,” Fitzpatrick said.

Earlier in the press conference, Fitzpatrick described the meeting as “not confrontational” and lasting only one to two minutes.

“He left the building without and violence or anything else being said,” he continued. “Forty minutes later, he returned to the building, and you know the rest.”

