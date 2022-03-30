Jailbreak organizations with financial ties to billionaires George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg, who are worth a combined $86 billion, are lobbying New York lawmakers to preserve the state’s “bail reform” policies that help keep accused criminals out of jail.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed into state law the bail reform measures that allow suspects accused of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, child sex crimes, and making threats of terrorism to walk free from jail without ever having to post bail.

Coinciding with the state law is New York City’s Supervised Release Program, which allows thousands of criminal suspects to be released following their arrests without having to post bail or be monitored by social workers.

As a result, crime in New York City has skyrocketed. The latest city crime statistics show that although murders are down compared to the same time last year, rapes have increased 24 percent, robberies have increased 46 percent, grand larceny has increased nearly 60 percent, grand larceny auto has increased 85 percent, and transit crimes have increased more than 70 percent.

