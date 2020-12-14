Breitbart:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is facing accusations of sexual harassment from a former staffer, Lindsey Boylan, who insists she was not the only employee subjected to such behavior.

Boylan, who worked for Cuomo between March 2015 and October 2018 as his deputy secretary for economic development and as a special adviser, alleged that he repeatedly harassed her while colleagues did nothing.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” Lindsey Boylan alleged in a tweet Sunday morning. “Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation”:

Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president in next year’s local elections, went on to claim there were other victims of Cuomo’s alleged impropriety.

“Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it,” she wrote. “And I know I am not the only woman.”

“I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like [New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo] abuse their power:

