Breitbart:

The sanctuary state of New York released more than 7,500 criminal illegal aliens back into communities last year, including convicted murderers and sexual abusers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed Friday.

During a press conference, Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence revealed that in 2019, law enforcement officers in New York released roughly 7,516 criminal illegal aliens back into communities despite criminal convictions and charges against them.

In all of those cases, ICE agents asked that these criminal illegal aliens be turned over to them for arrest and deportation. Due to the state’s sanctuary policy, though, all were released. Albence said New York only turned over to ICE about ten criminal illegal aliens last year.

Altogether, these more than 7,500 criminal illegal aliens released back into New York communities had a total of 17,873 criminal convictions and 6,500 criminal charges against them. This includes criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or charged with: