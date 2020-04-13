NY POST

Gov. Andrew Cuomo teamed up with the leaders of five other Northeastern states on Monday to form a regional task force aimed at a gradual but thoughtful reopening of the economy beyond the coronavirus. “Everyone is very anxious to get out of the house, get back to work, get the economy moving,” said Cuomo in remarks to the press before a public conference call with the governors. “What the art form is going to be here is doing that smartly and doing that productively and doing that in a coordinated way,” he said. “No one has done this before.”

