BREITBART:

New York State Senate Democrats have advanced a plan that will automatically register to vote all residents who apply for a driver’s licenses — which now includes non-citizens and illegal aliens — unless they “opt-out.”

On Thursday, Senate Senate Democrats passed legislation that will automatically register all residents who obtain driver’s licenses through the New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMVs). As of this year, illegal aliens are able to obtain driver’s licenses in New York, indicating that illegal aliens and non-citizens will only be excluded from the state voter rolls if they check the “opt-out” box before applying for a license.

New York Democrats pitched the legislation as an effort to “reduce the incidence of voter registration fraud and voting fraud,” as well as to “prevent erroneous disfranchisement of eligible citizens, promote greater participation of eligible voters in elections…”

Sponsoring the legislation is Democrat Michael Gianaris, and co-sponsors include Democrat Joe Addabbo Jr., Jamaal Bailey, Alessandra Biaggi, John Liu, Neil Breslin, and Liz Krueger.