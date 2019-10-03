THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

First-term Democratic Rep. Max Rose declared his support for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, changing his stance shortly after reports emerged of a 2020 primary challenger. Rose, 32, had been among a group of fewer than a dozen of the 235-member Democratic Caucus who had resisted the impeachment inquiry.

That number is now nine. The impeachment process stems from a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which included an effort to strong-arm his counterpart into investigating business activities related to Ukraine by Hunter Biden, son of former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable,” Rose told constituents Wednesday night during a town hall at a local Jewish community center. Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are not complying with congressional subpoenas, as required, Rose said.