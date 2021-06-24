Just the News:

The court cited Giuliani’s work as counsel to former President Trump!!

A New York court on Thursday just suspended the law license of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to news reports.

The court cited his work as counsel to former President Trump, according to ABC News.

The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court said it had “immediately suspending” Giuliani’s license. The court said the suspension is an “interim” move so Giuliani will have an opportunity for reinstatement.

