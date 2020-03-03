NY POST

A New Rochelle man has been confirmed to have the coronavirus — making him the second person in the state to have the illness, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday — as two Jewish private schools closed, including one in The Bronx attended by one of the man’s children. The Westchester County man — an attorney who commutes to work in Manhattan — had no direct connection with any known countries at the center of the novel virus, he said on LI News Radio. He was initially treated in Westchester at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville beofre being transferred to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where Mayor de Blasio said he is in serious condition. Cuomo said the man has an “underlying respiratory illness,” Cuomo said.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST