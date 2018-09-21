THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

More than five million riders crowd into New York City’s subway on an average workday, and officials say some of them are making everybody late.

At the 34th Street-Penn Station stop, Frank Gallagher thrust his foot between the closing doors of an uptown 2 train on a recent morning and wedged his way inside. “I made up my mind I was going to catch that train,” said the 57-year-old entertainment industry union rep. “I’m five minutes late as it is.”

Officials at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the precious seconds lost to commuters like Mr. Gallagher were partly to blame for delays plaguing one in three subway trains. The MTA has ordered conductors to be more assertive closing doors and not allow limbs or bags to force them open.

The new policy is part of a broader push launched in August to reduce delays, in part by training riders to stand clear of closing doors. If subway workers can shave seconds off a train’s journey at intervals along its route, transit officials said, the MTA can significantly improve punctuality

“You want reliable transit. We want to give it you,” said MTA subway chief Andy Byford. “You have a part to play in this.”

The New York City subway can be a daily adventure. Waterfalls cascade down stairways in storms. Ceilings drip and sometimes collapse. Elevators, when they work, seem to double as urinals. Panhandlers, dancers and musicians hustle for tips. People jostle, argue, clip their nails and eat smelly foods.

But nothing enrages commuters more than train delays. Except, maybe, blaming commuters for train delays.