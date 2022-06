A shooting on New York City’s Upper East Side on Wednesday night has left a 20-year-old woman dead.

The shooting happened on East 95th St and Lexington Ave in Manhattan when the woman was pushing a 3-month-old baby in a stroller around 8:30 p.m. ET.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead an hour later, NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a 10:30 p.m. press conference.

The woman was shot by an “unknown” suspect “at a very close range,” Sewell said.

