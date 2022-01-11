BREITBART:

The New York State Republican Party, naturalized American citizens, and a Democrat city councilman have filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) over a new policy that gives voting rights to nearly a million foreign nationals.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, Democrats on the 51-member New York City Council approved a plan last month that allows more than 800,000 foreign nationals with green cards, visas, and work permits the opportunity to vote in citywide elections so long as they have resided in the city for at least 30 consecutive days.

Adams approved the plan this week, allowing it to become New York City policy.

Now, the New York State Republican Party and others have filed a lawsuit to prevent the policy from going into effect, arguing that the state’s constitution makes it explicitly clear that voting rights are reserved only for American citizens and not foreign nationals.

“We vowed to use every legal tool in our arsenal to block this unconstitutional and un-American law, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy said in a statement:

The law is clear and the ethics are even clearer: We shouldn’t be allowing citizens of other nations to vote in our elections, full stop. We are only two weeks into the Adams administration and he is already kowtowing to the radical City Council. This lawsuit is the only thing that will stop them from their ultimate goal of eradicating all the lines between citizens and non-citizens. [Emphasis added]

