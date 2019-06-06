NEW YORK POST:

Justice was soft-served Wednesday when nearly 50 ice-cream trucks were seized by the city in Queens over an alleged multimillion-dollar ticket-avoidance scheme.

The New York Ice Cream-branded vehicles had racked up tens of thousands of dollars each in unpaid citations — but rather than dish out the dough, the owners simply dissolved the companies they were registered to and started new ones, a Civil Court complaint alleges.

New York Ice Cream founder Dimitrios Tsirkos — whose Long Island City company has been locked in a bitter turf war with Mister Softee — was named in the complaint, along with five others.

Tsirkos and his crew run 76 treat-mobiles that owe a combined $4.5 million for 22,495 unpaid summonses racked up between 2009 and 2017, the complaint said.

The tickets, mostly issued in Midtown, are for offenses including speeding, running red lights and illegally using bus lanes.

Officials started their crackdown Wednesday by scooping up the 46 trucks with the highest amount of unpaid fines — at least $10,000 apiece.