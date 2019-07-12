FOX NEWS:

The four jails that New York City wants to build to replace its Rikers Island facility will have cells with natural sunlight, space for programming and a children’s play area, officials said Wednesday.

During a public hearing on Wednesday, city officials presented design highlights of the four proposed jails to the City Planning Commission as a part of the next phase of the project’s approval process. The new jails, which would be built in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, are a part of a larger plan by Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration to close all of the jail facilities on Rikers Island by 2026. The city has allocated $8.7 billion for the project.

The City Planning Commission will vote on the proposal later this summer. If approved, the proposal would head to the New York City Council for a vote.