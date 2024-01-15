New York City Principal Attacks Parents Who Opposed Closing High School to Accommodate Migrants

The principal of a Brooklyn, New York City, high school is now attacking parents who opposed the school closing its doors to its students on Tuesday to accommodate migrants during a storm.As Breitbart News reported, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) moved nearly 2,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the gym at James Madison High School in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn late at night.To accommodate the border crossers and illegal aliens, James Madison High School Principal Jodie Cohen said all classes would be virtual for the following day. In response, parents protested outside the school, accusing Cohen and Adams of putting foreign nationals ahead of students.

