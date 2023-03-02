New York City is planning to compensate protesters from a 2020 demonstration following George Floyd’s death with $21,500 each in a new settlement.

In the proposed settlement, the city has agreed to pay $21,500 to each member of the class-action suit, plus an additional $2,500 to those who were issued “Desk Appearance Tickets.”

If it is approved by a judge, the settlement could amount to an estimated $4 million to $6 million. There were reportedly around 300 people in attendance at the protest, and roughly 90 have already settled with the city regarding alternative complaints.

The class-action suit participants alleged “violations of their rights under the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments” stemming from a June 4, 2020, protest, when police allegedly boxed demonstrators in.

The settlement could end up being one of the largest of its kinds if approved.

In 2010, a judge approved a settlement wherein Washington, D.C., agreed to pay $18,000 each to demonstrators who were arrested en masse in 2000. The protesters had been arrested while demonstrating near the World Bank and International Monetary Fund buildings. The settlement was ultimately $13.7 million.

