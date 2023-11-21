New York City is at heightened risk of a terror attack as a result of Israel-Hamas war, intelligence report reveals

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is beefing up security in the Big Apple following an intelligence report indicating that there is an increased chance of a terrorist attack in the wake of Hamas’ brutal assault on Israel on October 7.

The assessment, which was written by the New York State Intelligence Center, was first reported by CBS News.

The report found that due to the increased violence in Israel with the bombardment of Gaza, there has been a rise in ‘chatter’ about possible terrorism targets in the Big Apple.

‘I am working hard at the state level with the control I have. I’ll be talking about this tomorrow, about exactly what we’re doing, and how many online threats we’ve uncovered, how many have been investigated, what the outcome is,’ Hochul was quoted as saying of possible new threats.

The governor also spoke about her administration looking into ways to counter online radicalization.

