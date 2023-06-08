New York City drug addicts cleaned out a new drug paraphernalia vending machine overnight, its first day of operation.

Four “public health” machines, placed in some of the most drug-infested neighborhoods of the Big Apple, dispense free drug-smoking kits complete with crack pipes, mouthpieces, lip balm, anti-overdose medication Narcan, as well as other items such as condoms, tampons, and nicotine gum.

Drug addict Evelyn Williams told The New York Post that she loves the vending machine in Brownsville, Brooklyn. “They put it in yesterday, and it’s empty already.”

According to the outlet, by 1 pm, a drug-prevention program worker was beginning to restock the machine and told The Post that the vending machine could need to be refilled “maybe twice a day, depending on which items go quite quickly.”

“We have a lot of addicts and heroin users over here,” Williams said. “They should re-stock it immediately!”

The outlet reported that by early Tuesday morning, less than a day after going online, the only items left in the vending machine “…were a single Narcan overdose-reversing kit and two drug-testing strips.”

