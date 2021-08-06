The Daily Mail:

Family law attorney Charles Zolot, 65, was found dead with puncture wounds on his torso, according to the New York Police Departmen t

t His body was found in a pool of blood by a maintenance worker at his 37-06 82nd St. office at approximately 5:50 am on the morning of August 5

Mark Drucker, a lawyer who owns a firm in the same building, said that a client and his brother had threatened Zolot the evening befo

Another tenant told MailOnline that his dog found red droplets on the floor at around 4:30 pm yesterday – but he had assumed they were spilt juice

Other tenants in the building told MailOnline that Zolot was ‘very helpful,’ ‘quiet,’ ‘mild-mannered, and ‘shy’

Zolot was scheduled to represent a client today at the Queens Supreme Court Police have said they retrieved surveillance footage from the office which may show a potential suspect, but the video has not been released

A divorce lawyer was found beaten to death in his office in Queens, New York early this morning after allegedly being threatened by a client the night before.

Charles Zolot, 65, was found in a pool of blood with ‘trauma to his face’ and ‘puncture wounds to his chest,’ according to the New York Police Department.

A maintenance worker discovered the battered body at around 5:50am in the second-floor office at 37-06 82nd St. in Jackson Heights.

He called 911, but Zolot was declared dead at the scene.

Police have said they retrieved surveillance footage from the office which may show a potential suspect, but the video has not been released and a suspect has not been named.

Other lawyers in the building said a client had threatened the lawyer, and then returned last night.

New York City divorce attorney, 65, who ‘was threatened by client and his brother’ is found beaten to death in his office by maintenance worker

Family law attorney Charles Zolot, 65, was found dead with puncture wounds on his torso, according to the New York Police Department

His body was found in a pool of blood by a maintenance worker at his 37-06 82nd St. office at approximately 5:50 am on the morning of August 5

Mark Drucker, a lawyer who owns a firm in the same building, said that a client and his brother had threatened Zolot the evening before

Another tenant told MailOnline that his dog found red droplets on the floor at around 4:30 pm yesterday – but he had assumed they were spilt juice

Other tenants in the building told MailOnline that Zolot was ‘very helpful,’ ‘quiet,’ ‘mild-mannered, and ‘shy’

Zolot was scheduled to represent a client today at the Queens Supreme Court

Police have said they retrieved surveillance footage from the office which may show a potential suspect, but the video has not been released

By Christina Coulter For Dailymail.Com

Published: 19:10 EDT, 5 August 2021 | Updated: 19:22 EDT, 5 August 2021

View comments +3

A maintenance worker discovered the battered body of Charles Zolot, 65, this morning on his second-floor office

A divorce lawyer was found beaten to death in his office in Queens, New York early this morning after allegedly being threatened by a client the night before.

Charles Zolot, 65, was found in a pool of blood with ‘trauma to his face’ and ‘puncture wounds to his chest,’ according to the New York Police Department.

A maintenance worker discovered the battered body at around 5:50am in the second-floor office at 37-06 82nd St. in Jackson Heights.

He called 911, but Zolot was declared dead at the scene.

Police have said they retrieved surveillance footage from the office which may show a potential suspect, but the video has not been released and a suspect has not been named.

Other lawyers in the building said a client had threatened the lawyer, and then returned last night.

‘Sounds like a disgruntled client,’ Mark Drucker, a lawyer who owns a firm in the same building, told FNTV.

‘They think that someone came in last night and I think one of the secretaries was afraid of this guy.

‘From what I hear, he came in with his brother I think. Charlie took him up to the office and never came down.

‘I think the secretaries are really upset by it. We have cameras on the floors and we were asked for that, so I think that they have pictures of what’s going on.’

Drucker said he was in the building at the time, but had not heard any noise or disturbance.

Zolot’s friend and tailor Horacio Navas, 70, said: ‘The maintenance guy told me he came in this morning and saw a pool of blood and followed it and that’s when he found his body beaten to death.’

‘I don’t know why anyone would want to do this to him,’ Navas told the New York Post. ‘The neighborhood is changing. This would never happen here [before].’

A tenant working at another law office in the building who wished to go unnamed told MailOnline that his dog had discovered red droplets near the building’s elevator the evening before – but he had dismissed them as juice.

He said: ‘I bring my dog to work sometimes and I had my dog here yesterday. Around 4:30, she wanted to go outside. When we got to the elevator, she was looking at something on the floor like she wanted to lick it.’

‘I was like “that looks like blood, wouldn’t that be crazy? But it’s probably just juice”.

‘One of the secretaries in the office saw the four or five drops and asked me if I thought it was blood – I said that I thought it was juice.’

‘When I got a text saying Charlie was dead this morning, I thought it was a heart attack – then someone told me he was murdered.’

The tenant said that neither he nor his coworkers heard anything out of the ordinary.

He was unable to return to work until about 4 pm today, he said, due to the closed-off police crime scene.

More at The Daily Mail