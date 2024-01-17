New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams Imposing 11 PM Curfew on Illegal Aliens

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams is considering the idea of setting a curfew for illegal aliens in state-run housing after rising crime and worrisome safety issues exploded around migrant shelters, setting legal residents on edge.

Adams’ popularity has taken a steep nose dive recently, and he has been rapidly throwing ideas against the political wall, hoping it will bring voters back to his side after taking so much heat for his policies coddling illegal aliens.

If this latest trial balloon becomes city-wide policy, illegal border crossers in state shelters would be required to be in their rooms by 11 p.m. each evening, according to the New York Post. They will also be required to stay in their rooms until 6 a.m. barring emergency situations.

Shelter participants who violate the rule three times in a month could face expulsion, although exceptions can be made for those with work or school obligations or who have appointments during those hours.

READ MORE