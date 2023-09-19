New York City Considering Removing Statues of George Washington, Others

Savage Premium Subscription

New York City is considering a measure that would essentially remove statues of Founding Fathers such as George Washington, all while facing a migrant crisis costing taxpayers billions.

According to a list found in New York City’s council agenda for Tuesday, September 19, officials will consider a bill that would:

…require the Public Design Commission (PDC) to publish a plan to remove works of art on City property that depict a person who owned enslaved persons or directly benefitted economically from slavery, or who participated in systemic crimes against indigenous peoples or other crimes against humanity.

More here.

You may like these posts