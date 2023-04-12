A bodega clerk, the mother of a homicide victim and an anti-crime activist will all testify at the Judiciary Committee’s high-profile New York City hearing on Monday.

Republicans are bringing in at least three witnesses to talk about crime in the Big Apple to paint the narrative that Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg is more focused on going after Donald Trump than crime in his own backyard.

Jose Alba, a bodega worker who Bragg’s office at first charged with murder when he stabbed a man who attacked him over a bag of chips, will give his testimony at the hearing.

So will Madeline Brame, chair of the Victim Rights Council and the mother of a homicide victim and Jennifer Harrison, founder of Victims Rights NY.

Alba, 62, was arrested and sent to Rikers Island for stabbing Austin Simon after the 35-year-old charged into the Harlem bodega where he worked and attacked him.

