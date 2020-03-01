Fox News:

New York’s new bail reform law is being blamed for the release of a dangerous registered sex offender after his arrest for trespassing outside a nursery school.

Mark Nelson wasn’t required to post any bail after he saw a judge on the misdemeanor charge Thursday, angering prosecutors, WABC-TV reported.

“The facts of this case are really unnerving, inside a fenced-in area in essentially a nursery or day care area with women and young children,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said, according to the station.

Read more & watch Video report at Fox News