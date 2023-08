The Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, and the state’s commissioner of education, Betty Rosa, released a joint guidance statement this month, warning schools that it would be illegal to ban inappropriate sexual content.

In the August 9 guidance, the two state officials tell school districts that they can not use “a pretext of inappropriateness or lewdness to systemically remove diverse perspectives from the classroom” because it violates the New York State Human Rights Law (NYSHR).

