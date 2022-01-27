BREITBART:

A huge portion of arrest criminal suspects who were freed from jail, thanks to New York’s “bail reform” law that eliminated bail for a series of crimes, were later rearrested on additional criminal charges, state records reveal.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed the bail reform measures into state law that allows suspects accused of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, child sex crimes, and making threats of terrorism to walk free from jail without ever having to post bail.

Coinciding with the state law is New York City’s Supervised Release Program which allows thousands of criminal suspects to be released following their arrests without having to post bail or being monitored by social workers.

The data shows that from January 2020 to June 2021, the elimination of bail for a wide range of criminal suspects has resulted in thousands being rearrested, often for more serious crimes, The City reports:

But an analysis by THE CITY of data compiled by the state Office of Court Administration and the state Division of Criminal Justice Services reveals a much higher rate more recently: 23% of those freed on supervised release were re-arrested on felony charges from January 2020 through June 2021. [Emphasis added]

And the data show that participants in supervised release are re-arrested at an even higher rate when misdemeanor rearrests are factored in: 41%. [Emphasis added]

In all, four out of every 10 individuals placed in the supervised release program from Jan. 1, 2020 through June 2021 were rearrested after being freed. [Emphasis added]

MORE FROM BREITBART