The government of Russia and its state media arms celebrated the release on Thursday of Viktor Bout, a warlord known as the “Merchant of Death,” from U.S. custody as a “New Year gift” for a “wonderful person.”

The administration of far-left President Joe Biden liberated Bout, who had been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of attempting to sell weapons to Colombian communist terrorists, in exchange for Russia freeing WNBA player Brittney Griner, convicted of bringing a cannabis product into Russia. Law enforcement experts consider Bout one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers and the Department of Justice had compiled evidence prior to his extradition and sentencing of Bout admitting that he supported trafficking weapons to kill Americans.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that the risk of Bout operating freely was worth Griner’s release because the basketball player was “an important role model and inspiration to millions of Americans, particularly the LGBTQI+ Americans and women of color.”

