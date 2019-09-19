THE DAILY CALLER:

The board of the left-wing Women’s March quickly voted its newest member off the board, just days after her appointment was announced.

The board jettisoned activist Zahra Billoo on Tuesday night, after past anti-Semitic tweets of Billoo’s surfaced. Billoo announced her removal on Twitter and said that outrage over her appointment as motivated by Islamaphobia. (RELATED: Omar, Tlaib Share Cartoon From Prominent Anti-Semitic Cartoonist)

“This followed an Islamophobic smear campaign led by the usual antagonists, who have long targeted me, my colleagues, and anyone else who dares speak out in support of Palestinian human rights and the right to self-determination,” Billoo said of the backlash against her.

The Women’s March’s appointment of Billoo came after they severed ties with activists Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, who both have a history of making anti-Semitic comments. The Women’s March had come under fire over Sarsour and Mallory’s controversial views, with hundreds of left-wing groups ending their support for the March, including the Democratic National Committee.