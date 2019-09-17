THE DAILY CALLER:

A new board member for the left-wing activist group Women’s March has repeatedly compared the U.S. and Israeli militaries to the terrorist groups ISIS and Al Qaeda.

The executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Zahra Billoo, is one of 16 new additions to the Women’s March board. The embattled activist group simultaneously cut ties with three board members who have been accused of anti-Semitism.

Billoo drew similarities on social media between America’s armed forces and terrorist organizations.

She justified boycotting “Wonder Woman” in 2017 because lead actress Gail Gadot served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), writing on Facebook and Twitter: “I similarly would not watch a movie where the lead actor or actress were proud of their participation in the US military, ISIS, or Al Qaeda.”

“Don’t guess, I’ll just tell you, I believe all of them are comparably evil,” she added.