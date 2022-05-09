NY Post

A two-year-old tweet from incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claimed that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election was “stolen” from Democrat Stacey Abrams by Republican Brian Kemp. The April 2, 2020 post resurfaced Monday, days after President Biden tapped Jean-Pierre to be his administration’s new spokesperson, replacing the outgoing Jen Psaki. “Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams,” Jean-Pierre tweeted along with a link to a story about Kemp’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abrams accused Kemp, who was Georgia’s secretary of state at the time of the 2018 vote, of using his post as the Peach State’s top election officer to unlawfully suppress Democratic totals by purging the rolls of eligible voters.

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

