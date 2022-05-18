FOX NEWS:

New White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s first official day on the job was marked by mockery as conservatives on Twitter slammed her for failing to handle a question on inflation.

On Monday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about a recent President Biden tweet claiming that the way to deal with the current inflation rate would be to make sure the “wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

“How does raising taxes on corporations lower the cost of gas, the cost of a used car, the cost of food, for everyday Americans?” Doocy asked, to which Jean-Pierre responded with a rambling, incoherent statement consisting of imprecise Democrat talking points about taxing the rich and climate change.

