Independent Journal Review:

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield insists that President Joe Biden “never shies away” from questions, despite not holding a press conference in days.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Bedingfield was asked if the president planned to take questions from reporters after he delivers remarks on Afghanistan.

Co-host Willie Geist noted, “He’s given a couple speeches, he did the interview with ABC News, but the White House press corps and the American people have a lot of direct questions for him.”

“The president never shies away from taking questions. I’ll let him make a decision if he’s going to take questions this afternoon,” Bedingfield began.

She added, “But you saw he just did a full sit-down interview on this just yesterday. So he is always willing to take questions.”

WH Comms Director Kate Bedingfield: "The president never shies away from taking questions." pic.twitter.com/KNkSqyCgtU — America Rising (@AmericaRising) August 20, 2021

More at The Independent Journal Review