The Associated Press
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 60,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:
— Mainland China: 1,367 deaths among 59,804 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
— Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death
— Macao: 10
— Japan: 251, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
— Singapore: 58
— Thailand: 33
— South Korea: 28
— Malaysia: 19
— Taiwan: 18
— Vietnam: 16
— Australia: 14
— Germany: 16
United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China
READ MORE AT THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Advertisements