New videos show moment ‘gang of bullies’ beat 17-year-old to death

Disturbing new footage has captured the horrific moment Las Vegas teenager Jonathan Lewis was beaten to death.

The 17-year-old was attacked by a mob of bullies in an alley way near Rancho High School on November 1, and later died from his injuries.

Last week, a Clark County grand jury indicted Dontral Beaver, 16; Damien Hernandez, 17; Treavion Randolph, 16; and Gianni Robinson, 17, in connection with his death, and while they claim self-defense, it is unclear if they have entered a formal plea at this time.

New footage obtained by 8 News Now, shows Lewis being carried to safety by a student and neighbor back to the high school after the savage attack.

Another video shows Lewis being stomped on by the group as he attempts to defend himself from the assault, before being knocked unconscious.

