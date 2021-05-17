American Greatness published video on Sunday that directly contradicts government prosecutors’s claims filed against at least one protester in the January 6 “riots” at the US Capitol.

The new video reveals that police invited several protesters into the US Capitol that day. Several of these same protesters were later charged by overzealous prosecutors and smeared by the press.

Julie Kelly at American Greatness reported — Published with permission:

A newly-obtained video shows United States Capitol Police officers speaking with several January 6 protestors—including Jacob Chansley, the so-called “Q shaman”—inside the Capitol that afternoon. TRENDING: BREAKING: Michigan Voter Fraud Atty. Matt DePerno’s Office Broken Into – Then VFW Hall Cancels DePerno Presser After Threats! One officer, identified in the video and confirmed by charging documents as Officer Keith Robishaw, appears to tell Chansely’s group they won’t stop them from entering the building. “We’re not against . . . you need to show us . . . no attacking, no assault, remain calm,” Robishaw warns. Chansley and another protestor instruct the crowd to act peacefully. “This has to be peaceful,” Chansley yelled. “We have the right to peacefully assemble.”

