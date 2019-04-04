NEW YORK POST:

New video shows two professional boxers — including an undefeated Olympic silver medalist — beating the daylights out of a group during a one-sided brawl in a Florida parking garage, according to a report.

The video, first obtained by Slater Scoops, the website of radio talk show host Andy Slater, shows 10-0 featherweight Shakur “Fearless” Stevenson and 15-3-1 welterweight David “Day-Day” Grayton attacking a group of people in Miami Beach on July 1.

Stevenson, 21, is seen throwing a haymaker toward a man inside the parking garage, but missing and striking a woman standing nearby instead.

The two groups separate after Stevenson’s initial punch, video shows. Grayton, 31, then approaches two men and a woman, who retaliate and start hitting Grayton, leading to an all-out brawl, the footage reveals.

Photographs obtained by the website show an unidentified male and female victim, both of whom suffered black eyes and bruising on their faces during the attack. The male victim was left covered in blood and his eyes were nearly swollen shut, the photos show.