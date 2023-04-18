Shocking video has emerged showing the moment a brute smacks an NYPD cop in the head with a bottle — before trying to pummel her and her partner.

The new clip, posted on the NYC Scoop Twitter feed, shows the uniformed female cop standing on a busy sidewalk at 231st Street and Broadway in Kingsbridge around 2 p.m. Monday.

Suddenly, 45-year-old Jose Garcia walks up behind her and clocks her on the side of the head with the bottle.

He then charges at her and swings at another cop standing next to her before he is taken to the ground by that officer and at least one other person, the footage shows.

Garcia, of Kingsbridge Heights, was arrested and charged with assault, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment, police said.

