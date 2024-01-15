New video shows final moments of disturbed passenger who died after climbing into Delta plane engine

Disturbing video captured the final moments of a Utah man who was found dead inside the engine of a Delta plane – showing him breaching an emergency exit door and making his way to the tarmac.

Kyler Efinger, 30, of Park City, died on New Year’s Day after climbing into the turbine of the aircraft, which was awaiting takeoff at Salt Lake City International Airport with 100 people onboard.

Newly released footage that Fox 13 Now obtained from the Salt Lake City Department of Airports shows Efinger running to a locked door at the gate and trying to open it.

He has a brief interaction with a person who appears to be an airport employee before dashing off to another door and using his shoe to strike a window.

He then takes off again and kicks another door open to an emergency exit before running down the stairwell, video from another camera shows.

