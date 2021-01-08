New York Daily News:

New surveillance video shows the moment an elderly Catholic priest was sucker punched by a stranger at a Bronx subway station. Police on Thursday released a clip of the bizarre Jan. 5 attack at the Kingsbridge Road station in Fordham Manor.

Video shows the 74-year-old victim swiping his MetroCard to enter the D line platform around 11:20 a.m. just as the suspect is leaving the station. The masked suspect pauses at the turnstile, turns to the victim and suddenly punches him in the face, the video shows.

The victim — who serves at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Belmont — stumbles back in shock and walks away from the turnstile as his attacker follows him, the video shows.

“I just felt like punching someone today,” the suspect told the priest, cop sources said.

The suspect eventually ran off. The victim later called 911 and was treated at Montefiore Medical Center for neck pain.

There have been no arrests.

See the video at The New York Daily News