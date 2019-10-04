THE DAILY CALLER:

Forty-two percent of Americans think that former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden should be investigated for their conduct in Ukraine, a poll shows.

Americans surveyed think that the Bidens’ behavior in Ukraine presents legitimate reasons to investigate them by a 2-to-1 margin, The USA Today-Ipsos poll released Thursday shows. The majority of both Democrats and Republicans believe that senior American officials’ children should be “prohibited from benefitting from their family relationships,” according to Ipsos.

The poll surveyed 1,006 U.S. adults, including 412 Democrats, 403 Republicans and 115 Independents, online Tuesday and Wednesday.