A shocking report issued by international legal experts with the backing of the United Nations appears to open the floodgates to normalize sex with minors.

GAYS AGAINST GROOMERS with Jaimee Michell Listen to Savage’s interview about protecting children from the radical Left.

“Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law,” the Geneva-based International Commission of Jurists wrote in March with an assist from UNAIDS and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The report is titled “The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty.”

It is published front-and-center on the group’s website.

It does not actively call for decriminalizing sex between adults and minors. But it states that children have both the capacity and the legal right to make sexual decisions.

“According to the United Nations, children may consent to sex with adults. This has been the plan all along,” social media influencer Ian Miles Cheong tweeted over the weekend to his 538,000 followers.

The report does not offer a suggested age of sexual consent.

It was released on March 8 in recognition of International Women’s Day, the commission states online, suggesting there is a connection between women’s rights and age of sexual consent.

READ MORE