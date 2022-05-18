THE DAILY STAR:

New UFO footage released by Navy Intelligence director showing craft hurtling past plane

The video showed a reflective spherical object zoomed past the aircraft and it was classified as one of the “unexplained” phenomena as concluded by the Navy Intelligence expert

A new video of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) has been released on a public hearing after the release of a “preliminary assessment” UAP report last June.

Intelligence officials at the Pentagon, America’s defence headquarters, opened up their real-life X Files when they were questioned by the US Congress on what they know about aliens.

Scott Bray, deputy director of Navy Intelligence, attended the House Subcommittee Hearing today (May 17) and said the government has recorded 400 reports of UAP sightings until now.

He played a new video, which was taken in 2021, and claimed it was one of the many examples that officials do not have the explanations behind the aerial movement.

The footage, taken from inside a cockpit in a US Navy aircraft, shows a spherical, reflective object in the sky before it quickly zooms past the aircraft and disappears out of sight.

