THE HILL:

A new Trump administration policy would force migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico as their requests are processed, breaking sharply with current policy, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

According to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memos obtained by The Post, asylum seekers would have to establish a “reasonable fear” of persecution in Mexico to be allowed to come to the U.S. while authorities review their asylum requests under the new policy, dubbed “Remain in Mexico.”

The policy could take effect as soon as Friday, two DHS officials familiar with the plans told The Post.

Under current screening policy, asylum seekers are generally allowed to remain in the U.S. while they await a hearing with an immigration judge if they have established a fear of returning to their home countries.

The White House and DHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill.

DHS spokeswoman Katie Waldman issued a statement late Wednesday saying there were no immediate plans to implement the new policy.

“The President has made clear — every single legal option is on the table to secure our nation and to deal with the flood of illegal immigrants at our borders,” she said, according to the Pose.

“DHS is not implementing such a new enforcement program this week. Reporting on policies that do not exist create uncertainty and confusion along our borders and has a negative real world impact. We will ensure — as always — that any new program or policy will comply with humanitarian obligations, uphold our national security and sovereignty, and is implemented with notice to the public and well coordinated with partners.”