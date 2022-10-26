A senior US official told The New York Times on Tuesday that there are “new, troubling developments” involving Russia’s nuclear arsenal. The official, who asked to remain anonymous, would not provide any further details, according to the report.

The report comes as Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing to use a dirty bomb or even a nuclear bomb as the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east of the country pushes on. The claims have sparked concerns that Russia could be preparing a “false flag” attack to justify an escalation of means.

Ukraine said on Tuesday that persistent Russian claims that Kyiv plans to detonate a dirty bomb made it look as though Moscow itself planned to conduct a false flag operation, and that Ukraine has never had any plans to develop a dirty bomb.

“If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all of this,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

READ MORE